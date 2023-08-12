Rob Van Dam wowed fans across the world in his AEW debut, now he says he might be coming back.

The 52-year-old Hall of Famer revealed that he’s spoken to AEW President Tony Khan about a return following his incredible performance against Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. Despite his loss, RVD proved that he could still go in the ring, and tells fans on the latest edition of his One Of A Kind podcast that they’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Well, was it talked about between me and Tony [Khan] about me coming back? Yeah. The details of that conversation? We’ll have to wait and see.

