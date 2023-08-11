Rob Van Dam is a big fan of the newest billion dollar hit, Barbie.

The Whole F’n Show spoke about the Greta Gerwig directed movie during the latest edition of his One Of A Kind podcast. Van Dam says he not only enjoyed the film, but would watch it again because he really appreciate the story they were trying to tell.

I’d watch it again. She was telling a friend about it last night, she was telling Diamante and Kiera [Hogan], she told them that I liked the movie better than she did. I just appreciated [it], cause I know what they did with the writing of it. I understood how they were making the story of this toy into a screenplay and I thought they did a great job of capitalizing and really elaborating on everything they could to make the actual movie/story kind match the whole history of Barbie’s story.

RVD later reiterates his point about the writers doing a great job at crafting a story, adding that he really likes the film’s star, Margot Robbie.

Not that I’m an expert on it, but I did see a documentary on it and I understand some of the pressures that the Barbie makers had because of the image, and mom’s being concerned about their daughters living up to this image set by Barbie. I understood what they were doing behind the dialogue and I really liked it for that. Plus, I like Margot Robbie.

Van Dam made his AEW in-ring debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer was unable to pick up the win.