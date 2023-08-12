2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Mysterio defeat Austin Theory to capture the WWE United States Title. Theory was supposed to defend against Santos Escobar, who won the recent United States Title Invitational, but Theory attacked Escobar throughout the night, injuring both of his legs. Adam Pearce forced Theory to defend against Mysterio instead.

This is Rey’s third reign with the United States Title. Theory began his second reign by winning a Triple Threat at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022, and that match also included Bobby Lashley and the former champion, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Theory held the strap for 257 recognized days.

Blow are several shots of tonight’s title change at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

REY MYSTERIO ES EL NUEVO UNITED STATES CHAMPION WOOOOOW #SMACKDOWN pic.twitter.com/m6REFGL9yX — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 12, 2023

Se acaba el reinado de Austin Theory como United States Champion. La mejor noticia para él, para el cinturón, para todos. Un campeón irrelevante, que no pudo serlo pese a tener defensas ante los mejores. Ante John Cena, Edge, Bobby Lashley, etcétera. Un reinado de casi un año… pic.twitter.com/IojZbBEDcK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 12, 2023

Un final decepcionante para un reinado sumamente decepcionante como el de Austin Theory. En un combate cortito. Eso sí: siempre mola ver a Rey Mysterio como campeón. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4t1sTgtccn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 12, 2023

Rey Mysterio siendo Hall of Famer y United States Champion en 2023. Leyenda. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PdAKl3CM5c — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) August 12, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.