– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. Patrick is making his blue brand debut, and he is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Michael Cole. They hype tonight’s show.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Charlotte Flair to a pop. The pyro goes off as Flair heads to the ring and Mike Rome does introductions. The announcers show us highlights from SummerSlam, which includes how Bianca Belair won the WWE Women’s Title from Asuka in the Triple Threat that also included Flair, but then Belair quickly dropped the title to IYO SKY after she cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase. Flair is posing in the middle of the ring now as the music hits and out comes Asuka to a pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. Flair works on the arm. Asuka counters and does the same. They tangle some more but Asuka breaks and charges with a shoulder but Flair is still up.

Flair and Asuka continue fighting it out, then Flair drops Asuka for a pop. Flair goes on but Asuka decks her in mid-air. Asuka with kicks now. Flair catches a kick and puts Asuka down, then nails a big boot to keep her down.

Flair drops Asuka from the apron, then climbs up to the top for a pop. Asuka jumps up and sends Flair to the mat. Asuka quickly goes up for a missile dropkick and more but Flair hangs in there. We go to commercial with Asuka in control.

Back from the break and Flair puts Asuka down on the floor for a big pop. Flair brings it back in and flies off the top for another pop. Flair unloads with signature chops in the middle of the ring now. Flair works on the leg, then kips-up for a pop. Flair launches herself into a lariat for a close 2 count.

Asuka fights back now. Flair ducks a kick and comes right back with a big Spear. Flair looks to go back up to the top but the music hits and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley, Dakota Kai and new WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Damage CTRL is all smiles as they dance around from the stage.

Asuka rolls a distracted Flair up for 2. They tangle and both go down in the middle of the ring after big boots. Damage CTRL is at ringside now.

Flair and Asuka get up and fight now while Bayley is on the apron. Flair turns around to knock Bayley off the apron. Flair turns back around to double knees by Asuka. SKY suddenly springboards in and takes Asuka out with a missile dropkick for the disqualification, right when Bayley is decking Flair.

No Contest

– After the match, Bayley mounts Flair and unloads as fans boo. SKY keeps Asuka down, then SKY and Bayley high-five to more boos as they continue celebrating. Bayley sends Flair face-first into the turnbuckles, then SKY launches Asuka shoulder-first into the ring post. SKY and Bayley dance out of the ring now, joining Kai at ringside. Kai announces SKY as your new WWE Women’s Champion and they continue celebrating. Graves says SKY was chanting “we are the champion!” while backstage today.

– We see highlights from Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. Still to come, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the future of The Bloodline. Back to commercial.

* SummerSlam fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Santos Escobar

* What’s next for The Bloodline?, Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown to acknowledge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

