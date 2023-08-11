WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to wrestle a special match when he makes his return to TV this month.

As noted, WWE previously announced that they will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Edge’s WWE debut on the August 18 SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

In an update, an update from Better Wrestling Experience notes that a “celebratory match” for Edge has been discussed for next Friday’s SmackDown in Toronto.

It was noted that Edge picked a few wrestlers to be his potential opponent, and while the name WWE went with was not confirmed as of this week, word is that the opponent will likely be one of Edge’s “old mates” but not Randy Orton. No other details were provided.

Edge was first announced for the August 18 SmackDown back in June. Following the August 2022 RAW main event win over Damian Priest in Toronto, The Rated R Superstar teased that he would retire at this same show. However, Edge has since said that before he retires he wants a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Title, which is currently held by Seth Rollins. WWE previously celebrated 25 years of Edge with the #Edge25 campaign on digital and social media back in late June. Edge debuted on June 22, 1998, but they are celebrating again on SmackDown as the show is returning to Toronto.

Edge has wrestled just two matches since defeating Finn Balor in Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39 this past April. He worked a Triple Threat with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and winner AJ Styles on the May 12 SmackDown, in a match that was a part of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament. He then defeated Grayson Waller on the July 7 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.

