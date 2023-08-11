WWE is expected to move forward with a feud between The Usos after Jimmy Uso helped Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat main event of SummerSlam this past weekend.

The Bloodline’s ongoing storyline has been full of twists and turns to keep things fresh, with appearances/comments by other family members, and WWE officials plan to keep that kind of creative going. A new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that there has been talk of potentially using WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the special guest referee for one of the Uso vs. Uso matches between his sons.

WWE will surely get multiple matches out of the latest Brother vs. Brother feud, but there’s no word yet on when the first will take place. While Uso vs. Uso, in some fashion, is rumored for WWE Payback on September 2, a new report from @WrestleVotes notes how at least one “creative force” in WWE wants to save the first Jimmy vs. Jey match for WrestleMania 40, which is scheduled for April 6-7 of next year.

It was noted that this is unlikely at this point because there’s an obvious feeling that waiting 35 weeks is too long of a stretch.

Rikishi, who is also the father to Solo Sikoa, briefly danced with his older sons on the July 16, 2012 RAW show. Jimmy and Jey then inducted their father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Rikishi was at ringside for The Usos as they defeated The Revival (aka current AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR), who had WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley at ringside, during the RAW Reunion show on July 22, 2019, but their on-screen involvement has been limited. Rikishi’s last live WWE TV appearance came at the Survivor Series on November 22, 2020 as he supported a longtime friend and colleague, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, for his retirement ceremony.

WWE has announced that Jimmy will return to SmackDown to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief on tonight’s post-SummerSlam episode.

