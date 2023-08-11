Anthony Bowens would love if WWE Hall of Famer Edge would join AEW.

The former tag team champion spoke about the R-Rated Superstar during a recent chat with KISS FM, where he named Edge and Christian as one of his favorite tag teams of all time. Bowens later says that not only would he like to see Edge and Christian reunite in AEW, but he would love to feud with the two legends and scissor them for five seconds.

Considering I just said Edge & Christian, I think Edge. I would love to see Edge come over and re-unite with Christian. Let’s have a feud forever. Five-second scissor.

The feud will most likely not happen anytime soon as Edge is still wrestling for WWE and just celebrated his 25-year anniversary with the company. Meanwhile, Christian is holding the TNT Championship, which is actually the property of Luchasaurus. Would you like to see Edge in AEW? Sound off in the comments or check out Bowens’ full interview below.