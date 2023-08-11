Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair has been announced for tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE noted that Asuka and Flair will reignite their rivalry with tonight’s singles match. SummerSlam this past Saturday saw Asuka drop the WWE Women’s Title to Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat that also included Flair. However, IYO SKY immediately cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase to win the title from Belair. WWE noted in the official SmackDown preview that SKY is expected to closely watch tonight’s match as it will likely have title implications.

The last singles match between Asuka and Flair saw Asuka defend on the June 30 SmackDown, which saw Asuka win by DQ due to an attack by Belair. Before that, their last singles bout saw Flair get the win by pinfall on the May 24, 2021 RAW, which came one week after Asuka defeated Flair by pinfall on RAW. Asuka also defeated Flair on the April 19, 2021 RAW.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:

* SummerSlam fallout

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Santos Escobar

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown to acknowledge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.