A new match has been confirmed for the August 27th AEW All In event.
After their victory on this evening’s Rampage Aussie Open cut a promo accepting the challenge made by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, with Aussie Open’s ROH tag team titles on the line. This match will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show, as Cole and MJF will battle each other in the main event on the main card.
see you in wembley stadium, baybay 👑 pic.twitter.com/UtUzuZZd8P
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) August 12, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)
Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF