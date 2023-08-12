A new match has been confirmed for the August 27th AEW All In event.

After their victory on this evening’s Rampage Aussie Open cut a promo accepting the challenge made by Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, with Aussie Open’s ROH tag team titles on the line. This match will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show, as Cole and MJF will battle each other in the main event on the main card.

OFFICIAL see you in wembley stadium, baybay 👑 pic.twitter.com/UtUzuZZd8P — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) August 12, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF