Saraya will be competing in a marquee matchup in her home country.
The former multi-time women’s champion defeated Skye Blue on this evening’s AEW Rampage, which earned her a spot in the AEW women’s title Four-Way match taking place at the August 27th All In pay-per-view. Saraya joins Toni Storm and the current champion Hikaru Shida in the match, with the final spot to be determined on next week’s AEW programming.
.@Saraya is ALL IN
With her win over @Skyebyee on #AEWRampage, Saraya is heading to AEW's Biggest Event Ever #AEWAllIn London!#AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way Match@shidahikaru (c) v Saraya v #ToniStorm v Winner of @RealBrittBaker v #TheBunny Wed 8/16 on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/9jivFWfKg3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox
ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)
Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF