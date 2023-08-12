Saraya will be competing in a marquee matchup in her home country.

The former multi-time women’s champion defeated Skye Blue on this evening’s AEW Rampage, which earned her a spot in the AEW women’s title Four-Way match taking place at the August 27th All In pay-per-view. Saraya joins Toni Storm and the current champion Hikaru Shida in the match, with the final spot to be determined on next week’s AEW programming.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF