The latest twist in the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline occurred during Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The show-closing SmackDown segment saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to celebrate the Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam, which came after Jimmy Uso returned and attacked his brother. SummerSlam ended with Solo’s relationship with Roman up in the air, but they were united on SmackDown this week.

Reigns called on Calgary to acknowledge him. He then asked Heyman where Jimmy was, but The Wiseman had not seen Jimmy all day, and when he talked to Jimmy earlier that morning, Jimmy was “rather salty.” Jimmy then appeared at ringside after coming over the barrier from the crowd, dressed in all black as he was at SummerSlam. Jimmy entered the ring to boos and “you sold out!” chants. Reigns laughed some and told Jimmy how the fans mean nothing, so ignore them. Reigns then said he owes Jimmy for helping him win Tribal Combat, adding that Jimmy can name his price and it will be taken care of. Reigns asked Jimmy if he wanted a car or a yacht, and said it would be “done” if so. Jimmy interrupted and said he wants absolutely nothing from Reigns because what he did at SummerSlam has nothing to do with Reigns. Roman then laughed again and said Jimmy must be confused because Roman can make anything happen. Reigns said if Jimmy isn’t interested in material things, then how about power or position? He then asked Jimmy if he wants to be the new Right Hand Man, or how about Main Event Jimmy Uso? Reigns added that whatever it is, they can make it happen.

The music then quickly interrupted and out came Jey to a big pop. Jey eventually made his way into the ring and immediately came face-to-face with his brother as fans popped. Jey threatened to throw their 37-year relationship down the drain unless Jimmy explained his actions at SummerSlam. Jimmy then said he attacked Jey at SummerSlam because he loves him, which brought boos from the crowd and laughs from Reigns, who watched from the corner with Solo, and Heyman on the apron. Jimmy went on about how he did what he did at SummerSlam because he was afraid of losing Jey. Jimmy said jealousy had nothing to do with it, but he thought if Jey won, what would happen to The Usos? Jimmy felt like not only would Jey have become The Tribal Chief, but he could’ve inherited some kind of power that made Jey like Roman, who is corrupted. Jimmy said he would never be able to live if he watched Jey become an egotistical, lying, manipulative asshole like Reigns it. Fans then began to chant “asshole!” at Reigns.

Jimmy reiterated how he was afraid of losing Jey and how he did what he did because he loves his brother, and that is the “damn truth,” he said. Jimmy said he understands if Jey doesn’t believe him or never wants to talk to him again, so if Jey wants to kick his face off and end their 37-year history, then give it to him, now. Jimmy proceeded to open his arms, push his chest out, and wait for Jey to hit him. Jey paced in front of Jimmy and shook his head, then they exchanged looks, and a confused Jimmy stopped and looked right at Jey, then gave a nod straight ahead, and exited the ring. Reigns the laughed and looked at Jey to taunt him with a “told you so!” rant, recalling how he warned Jey would mess this whole thing up because he’s a hot-head. Reigns then declared that this is no longer about Jey or his brother Jimmy because no one cares about them, and that this is all about the same thing it’s been about for the past few years – Reigns, so acknowledge him. Jey quickly responded with a superkick instead of acknowledgment.

Jey’s superkick dropped Reigns, but Sikoa immediately beat Jey down from behind. Jey fought back and superkicked Sikoa to avoid his Samoa Spike. Reigns then hit Jey with a Superman Punch, and went to the corner to hype himself up for a big Spear while trash talking his cousin. Jey stumbled to his feet in the opposite corner and Reigns charged with a Spear attempt but Jey intercepted him with another big superkick to a pop. By this point, Jimmy was still walking to the back and had reached the stage. Jey went to ringside and yelled for Jimmy to come back, perhaps to hug or shake hands, but Jey immediately flattened Jimmy with the superkick at ringside, which was another big shocker to fans.

With Jimmy laid out cold at ringside, Jey looked to the camera and announced that he is out… out of The Bloodline, out of SmackDown, out of WWE. Jey then threw up a peace sign and said, “Dueces, Uces!” Jey turned back around to greet fans in the front row, then he exited through the crowd. Reigns looked up from the mat as fans chanted “Jey!” now. Jey continued up the stairs in the crowd as fans cheered him on. The post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air with Jey walking up the crowd stairs to the concourse area of the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

It remains to be seen what is next for current and former members of The Bloodline, but WWE’s post-SmackDown storyline updates state that Jey “quit” WWE. As noted, the first Uso vs. Uso singles match in this new program could come as soon as WWE Payback on Saturday, September 2, possibly with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as the special guest referee to keep his sons in order. It was reported that at least one “creative force” within WWE wants to hold off on doing the first Jimmy vs. Jey singles bout until WrestleMania 40 next April, but this seems highly unlikely as 35 weeks is a long time to wait.

For what it’s worth, the WWE website currently has no one from The Bloodline’s storyline advertised for next week’s SmackDown in Toronto. Jey and Solo are listed for the August 25 SmackDown in Louisville, while Jimmy and Jey are both advertised for the Payback go-home show on September 1 in Hershey, and the post-Payback SmackDown in Boston on September 8.

The WWE website currently does not have Reigns advertised for any televised or non-televised events, including Premium Live Events. This does not necessarily mean Reigns won’t appear at all during this time, but he has been rumored (not confirmed) to work fewer dates for the rest of 2023 coming out of SummerSlam.

