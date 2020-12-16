Fans now know the first team that will be competing in Impact Wrestling’s Knockouts Tag Team title tournament finals.

On Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan defeated Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary to advance to the finals.

Now, it’s time to wait and see as to who Steelz & Hogan will face in the finals. It’ll either be Jordynne Grace & Jazz or Havok & Nevaeh in the finals of the tournament. Impact hasn’t announced when the match will take place as the next two weeks of Impact episodes will be holiday specials.

Either way, the winners of this tournament will become the first Knockouts Tag Team Champions since 2013 as the titles were deactivated.

Impact is holding the finals at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.