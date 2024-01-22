Montez Ford and Bianca Belair get the spotlight.
The WWE superstars are the subject of the new Hulu reality series ‘Love and WWE,’ which follows their careers on professional wrestling’s largest stage, including footage of the two’s journey headed into WrestleMania 39.
@BiancaBelairWWE & @MontezFordWWE show us what partnership is all about, inside of the ring and out.#LoveAndWWE premieres February 2 on @hulu pic.twitter.com/0MK3j3BA1O
— WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2024
‘Love and WWE’ will release on February 2nd on Hulu.