Former Impact Wrestling and WWE star Chris Harris (aka Braden Walker) was arrested on Tuesday, October 5 in Kenton County, Kentucky, charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and failure to produce an insurance card.

Harris was booked into jail at 10:05pm on Tuesday, and released at 11:28am on Wednesday morning after posting a $2500 bond.

Harris is due to be in court on Tuesday, November 2 at 9am.

Harris last appeared for Impact back in March as a part of the storyline surrounding James Storm’s 1000th match.

