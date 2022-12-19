Speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It happened on an October 1999 episode of WWE Raw in a tag team match.

“Truth be told, I wrongly considered myself belonging in that match. I mean, looking back now and you see like, okay, dawg, you are no Rock or Austin. But at the time, I was in the match with them, and I was high, so I thought I was equal to them. Yeah, I mean, a lot of times, even on live events, we would go and we would main event the show in our tag title defence or whatever.”

“Taker or Rock or Austin or whoever the real attraction was, would go on, like before intermission, and then they could shower and get dressed and leave or whatever, and we would close the show. And that was the way it just went that way. And so this was, look, this was one of those times where I appreciated them thinking highly enough of us to put us on TV in that spot, you know what I mean?”

“That says a lot, especially now knowing the importance of that spot and the importance of landscape on television period. And so having somewhat of a grasp of that now, it’s really impressive to me that we were the main event of the show and a tag title defence, you know what I mean? That’s cool to think about now, at the time, I just thought, I’m doing my job, and how do I quickly get out of here and get to the next town?”