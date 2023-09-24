AEW has announced a #1 contender’s matchup for the October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.

The Lucha Bros, The Young Bucks, The Gunns, and the duo of Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK will battle in a four-way, with the winners receiving a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.

Newest match announced for WrestleDream!

Young Bucks vs The Gunns vs Orange Cassidy/HOOK vs Lucha Bros 4-way in a #1 Contender's match for the AEW tag team titles.

