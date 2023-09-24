AEW has announced a #1 contender’s matchup for the October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle.
The Lucha Bros, The Young Bucks, The Gunns, and the duo of Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion HOOK will battle in a four-way, with the winners receiving a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.
Newest match announced for WrestleDream!
Young Bucks vs The Gunns vs Orange Cassidy/HOOK vs Lucha Bros 4-way in a #1 Contender's match for the AEW tag team titles.
BUCKS GETTING THE SHOT AT FULL GEAR IN CALIFORNIA? pic.twitter.com/BjrEcz6ZIf
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 24, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP:
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)
Two-out-of-Three Falls for AEW TNT Championship Match
Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin
ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match
Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
ROH World Tag Team Titles Match
The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole (c)
AEW TBS Championship Match
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart
Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi) & Chris Jericho vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, Sammy Guevara)
NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros vs. The Gunns vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy, winner receives a future AEW Tag Team Title Opportunity