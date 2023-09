Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defeated Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino

Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Kennedy Cummins

Dragon Lee defeated Riley Osborne

Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail defeated Stevie Turner & Jade Gentile

Gable Steveson defeated Myles Borne (w/ Damon Kemp & Drew Gulak)

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson (w/ NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) defeated Lyra Valkyria & Kiyah Saint

Trick Williams defeated Joe Gacy (w/ AVA)

Tyler Bate & Nathan Frazer defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Blair Davenport defeated Dani Palmer

NXT Title Match – Carmelo Hayes (c) retains over Wolfgang (w/ Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey)