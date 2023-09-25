FOX will be airing a WWE special next month.

According to PW Insider, the network is scheduled to broadcast “The Top 25 Moments In WWE SmackDown History” on Sunday October 8th. This will be the first WWE special FOX has run in quite some time.

The special will be syndicated across FOX in different markets. However, there will be a different start time in certain markets due to the local coverage of the NFL.

In case you missed it, WWE SmackDown will be leaving FOX in 2024 and returning to the USA Network. There is still no word on where Raw or NXT will end up as reports surfaced stating that USA and its parent company NBCUniversal did not wish to renew the rights to Raw or NXT since they got the rights to SmackDown. You can read about that here.