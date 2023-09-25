NJPW issued the following press release announcing that two top stars will be out of action.
Hirooki Goto has suffered an undisclosed injury and has not been cleared to compete for his scheduled matchups this week in Nagoya and Fukui. Additionally, Taichi requested a small leave of absence for the company’s Road To Destruction tour. There is no timetable when either man will return. Full details, including who will be replacing Goto and Taichi on the tour, can be found below.
As a result of an injury sustained at Destruction in Kobe, Hirooki Goto will not be cleared to compete in scheduled matches at live events September 25 in Nagoya and September 26 in Fukui. Goto is currently undergoing assessment, and currently has no timetable set for his return.
Additionally, Taichi has requested and been granted a leave of absence from events on the Road to Destruction.
The following changes have been made to applicable matches on dates up to and including October 7 in Sendai:
YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano vs HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman –>
YOSHI-HASHI, Satoshi Kojima & Toru Yano vs HENARE, Jeff Cobb & Callum Newman (9/25, 9/26 only)
Just Five Guys (SANADA, DOUKI, TAKA Michinoku & Taichi) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo) –>
Just Four Guys (SANADA, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)