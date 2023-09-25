NJPW issued the following press release announcing that two top stars will be out of action.

Hirooki Goto has suffered an undisclosed injury and has not been cleared to compete for his scheduled matchups this week in Nagoya and Fukui. Additionally, Taichi requested a small leave of absence for the company’s Road To Destruction tour. There is no timetable when either man will return. Full details, including who will be replacing Goto and Taichi on the tour, can be found below.