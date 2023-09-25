Eddie Kingston is sticking around AEW.

The Mad King revealed during a recent interview on AdFreeShows that he signed a new contract and will be remaining with the promotion for another four years. Kingston adds that there is no place more he’d rather be.

If you notice, you haven’t heard anything about me with a contract because I did my shit on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years. I’m straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long. I got my fucking shit. I got my shit and I’m going to be there for a minute because there is nowhere else I want to be.

Kingston has had a big week. Aside from his new contract he won the ROH World Championship from Claudio Castagnoli at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and remains the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. He is dealing with a back injury, one that has forced him to stop taking indie bookings for a bit. His next major title defenses will be against Katsuyor Shibata at AEW WrestleDream.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)