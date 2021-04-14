The former Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that she picked out her new “Franky Monet” ring name for WWE NXT.

Last night’s NXT show saw Monet make her debut, with her pet Pomeranian named Presley in hand. She interrupted a segment with new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez and declared that this is her division now, then warned that Gonzalez will be seeing her every Tuesday night.

Monet responded to fan comments on her ring name today and revealed that she picked the name out.

“Hey guys, I LOVE MY NAME…..maybe since I picked it. Go figure! [woman tipping hand emoji] I could be called Sunshine Tuna and I would make it work!!! So take a breath, stop complaining and enjoy this evolution and ride with me. Thanks [folded hands emoji] #FrankyMonet,” she wrote.

She was then asked why she picked the “Franky Monet” name. She said Monet is for French artist Claude Monet, and Franky is because she’s always loved unisex names.

“Monet for the French artist, Franky because I’ve always loved unisex names and I think it’s super cute, spunky and different,” she responded.

Monet later cleared up some confusion over the “Sunshine Tuna” name she mentioned in the previous tweet, and said Tuesday was special for her as she’s now exactly where she’s meant to be.

She wrote, “”And for the record, nobody was going to name me Sunshine Tuna [ROTFL emoji] it was just an example. The name does not make the wrestler. One that’s powerful and strong helps of course but just know we all think long and hard about these things. I’m me, la WERA LOCA. Always, now , forever. Anyways……… yesterday was special. I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. [folded hands emoji] Thank you for all the messages of support. I see you [heart emoji]”

One fan knocked the gimmick for speaking Spanish and having a French name. Monet responded, “You can speak Spanish and be from anywhere. It’s called being smart [woman tipping hand emoji]”

Monet also tweeted several posts after Tuesday’s show. In one tweet she tagged Triple H and her dog, and said she’s worked her whole life for this.

“[star emoji] I’ve worked my whole life for this. La WWEra LOCA is NXT!!!! @WWENXT @TripleH @The_Prince_P,” she wrote.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on Monet’s debut.

“In a division filled with the best talent from all around the world, you have to stand out and last night on #WWENXT, #FrankyMonet did just that. #WWEraLOCA,” he wrote.

Monet is married to WWE RAW Superstar John Morrison. They began dating in 2015 or 2016, and tied the knot on June 1, 2018. Morrison also tweeted on the debut of his wife and one of his dogs.

“I still can’t smiling!!! What a great debut & great episode of @WWENXT!! … @The_Prince_P can’t stop smiling either [dog emoji] #WoofYeah!!! Congratulations @TheTayaValkyrie [smiling face with heart eyes emoji x 3]!! !! !!,” he wrote.

Monet signed with WWE back in February after successful runs with Impact Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground and on the indies. She left Impact as the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in history. She is also a three-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Stay tuned for updates.

