Freddie Prinze Jr. gives his thoughts on AEW world champion MJF.

The former WWE writer and established actor appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss MJF, and whether he thinks the Salt of the Earth should go to WWE once his AEW contract expires. Highlights, including the full vide interview, can be found below.

Doesn’t know if MJF would actually go to WWE because he believes Tony Khan would match any offer:

I don’t know. You know, the character of MJF will go where the money’s best. But I think special stars get special treatment, and exceptions are made for exceptional people. And I feel like any offer WWE would make Tony Khan would match. And MJF has a ton of freedom, a ton of freedom where he’s at. And a WWE you simply don’t. It’s a publicly traded company, there are people to answer to, and I’ve heard that when I worked there. So, it’s just a different environment. And I don’t know if Max would trust the process there at that company to get him as over as he is at a smaller company.

Says despite WWE’s success AEW is doing really well business wise and doesn’t think MJF should leave:

And AEW, by the way, they’re doing fine. They pre-sold over 35,000 tickets in London for a pay-per-view that’s technically two pay-per-views away. So, they’re doing well. That’s a big win for them. So as long as they keep producing like that you know, I don’t [know]. If I were him, I wouldn’t leave because like the storyline they put him in with the other three, they’re the four pillars. They’re the young ones that helped build the company with Jericho laying down the foundation right, and Cody. But yeah, man, I don’t, I get the MJF hate, I just don’t agree with it. And I don’t think he would leave. Listen, WWE does great stuff. All right, the whole Bloodline, Sami Zayn thing was great stuff. But they also do stuff that feels very tight and constrictive and you feel like the talent is being someone that they don’t believe in. And it’s hard to ask a professional wrestler to just get rid of who they are and be someone else. They’re not a trained actor 99% of the time. They’re amazing in the ring. They know how to do that kind of psychology, but they don’t know how to break down a monologue, which they call a promo.

Ends his rant by reminding listeners how young MJF is and how he needs to keep building on the foundation he’s made for himself in AEW:

But if I were him, I wouldn’t leave. Would you? You finish building your perfect castle, your perfect castle with all the defences you need. You have, the people are happy, they’re well fed. Everyone’s starting to make money. And then you’re just gonna go to this castle over here. No, man, why would you start over? [Cody Rhodes did that]. Yeah, but I think for situations with an older [wrestler] kids and had different priorities than what a young 20 How old? Is he 24, 25, 26? Somewhere in their mid 20s? I mean, your priorities and the way you look at the world is completely different in that age gap between the two men.

