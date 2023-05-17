Bad Luck Fale is enjoying David Finlay’s take on the Bullet Club.

Fale spoke about his new faction leader during a recent appearance on the Shining Wizards podcast, where he praised Finlay for trying to do something new with the group, which just turned ten years old earlier this year.

I give him (David Finlay) a lot of props because he’s coming out with something different and straight away, I was like, what is he trying to do? But then I thought, man, because he’s doing something different, why not? Let’s see where he goes with it. I hope he carries it on and takes us or another two, three years and see what happens after that.

Elsewhere in the interview, the NJPW star looked back on his IWGP Intercontinental Championship feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and how the King of Strong Style made him better in the ring.

Going back to the (IWGP) Intercontinental belt, back then, I was still green, I had no idea what I was doing and thankfully, Shinsuke Nakamura was such a pro. He carried me and basically turned me into a superstar in Japan because of winning that belt. At the time, it was actually higher than the actual IWGP (Heavyweight) belt and that belt was main evented at the Wrestle Kingdom so, for me to win it off him was huge. It catapulted me to a top guy level in Japan so, special moment but at the same time, it kind of took me to that level where I thought I had achieved the highest I could so after that, it was kind of like, what’s next? Which happens to a lot of people who aim high and then once they get there, they get bored and there’s nothing else to do so, I fell into that trap where I got there and I thought, well what the hell do I do now? Because I achieved the highest thing I could and at the same time, it kind of turned me towards doing my school and running promotions and running shows which was a different challenge in itself.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)