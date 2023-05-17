The semifinals are now set for the WWE NXT Women’s Title Tournament.

Tonight’s NXT opened with Cora Jade defeating Fallon Henley to advance, while the main event saw Roxanne Perez defeat Jacy Jayne in the last quarterfinals bout. Gigi Dolin attacked Jayne after the loss.

Next week’s NXT will feature Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, and Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton. The winners of these two matches will meet at NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 28 for the vacant NXT Women’s Title.

The NXT Women’s Title was relinquished earlier this month by the injured Indi Hartwell, who was called up to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. The tournament kicked off last week with Stratton defeating Dolin and Valkyria defeating Kiana James.

Below are a few related clips from this week's NXT:

