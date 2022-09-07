On the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast actor Freddie Prinze Jr., who used to write for WWE, spoke about the ongoing drama occurring in AEW, and the backstage brawl that happened following the epic post-ALL OUT media scrum. Prinze adds that he has close friends who work in AEW that say the backstage atmosphere sucks. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks it is disgusting that the backstage incident has taken away from MJF’s AEW return:

“This should have been the return of MJF, he’s going against CM Punk which is the best storyline in wrestling in the last 20 friggin’ years, and because of a bunch of backstage bullshit, everybody’s talking about guys that aren’t even wrestling for the friggin’ championship. They’re not talking about this storyline. MJF was a friggin’ afterthought which is disgusting.”

Hopes that the backstage brawl resolved everything:

“He sounds a lot like John Cena when CM Punk was saying a lot of shit that people didn’t like, which is kind of weird. However, he said it, if you have a problem with me, come confront me, he needs to do the exact same thing, I hope he is. Apparently there was some confrontation backstage which is, I think, the only good part of this whole thing, because hopefully they can have the fists, beat each other’s ass, and then it’s done.”

Says AEW needs someone backstage that can be a leader:

“It’s bad there, there is no leadership. He’s saying stuff in front of his boss that is making Tony like cringe and become this shrinking violet, and that’s his boss. So there is no leadership backstage. Things have to be a mess back there. They have to find someone that everyone universally respects that, not have a wrestler’s court, or maybe that’s what they need, is a wrestler’s court. They have one of their EVPs, which is Adam Page, says he doesn’t need advice, he doesn’t take advice. I know a lot of actors that talked like that in their 20s.”

Says he has friends backstage that tells him AEW’s backstage atmosphere sucks:

“I have a couple of friends who work there who just say it sucks backstage. They need leadership, or someone from the outside that is in a position of power above the EVPs that ain’t having this, or at least can bring people together and say, hash it out right now, even if that means you guys have to throw some punches. I don’t know what’s going on there but if they don’t get their shit together, Triple H is going to run away with the wrestling business.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)