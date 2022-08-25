On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the ongoing saga of CM Punk, and how the Chicago Savior was not loved during his time in WWE. The veteran actor also discusses Punk’s hatred for John Cena, and why he thinks there was animosity there. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says Punk hated John Cena, and wasn’t loved in WWE:

“He (Punk) wasn’t loved at WWE. Not all of it was his fault, but I do remember this. Punk hated John Cena. Not hated him, but hated what he represented and that’s what the company was behind.”

Why he thinks Punk hated Cena:

“I remember one time Hunter saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot, he would act the exact same way.’ This is over a decade ago, and to hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then is just like, I mean, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows, man.”

