During their appearance on AEW Unrestricted, FTR named some of their favorite Bret Hart matches. Here’s what they had to say:

I do, but it’s a controversial one because I think some people either love it or they hate it. There’s no one that says, ‘it’s OK’ – but, I love the 60-minute Iron Man Match with Shawn. The storytelling and the physicality, it was kind of like the matches we had with [American] Alpha… And there’s some people who say, ‘oh, that match is so boring.’ In my opinion, if you think that that match is boring, that is your opinion, but in my opinion, you’re a f–king idiot because there are times when they slow it down, but you have to.

You can’t go a million miles a minute, but then you work these beautiful holds and you get out of these beautiful holds, and that’s the beauty of professional wrestling. They knew when to pick it up, and they knew when to drop it, and they knew when to lay in their lifters and their kicks and their forms. To me, that’s my favorite match ever.

I think just based off of how I felt watching it as a fan, him and Austin in the I Quit Match. It’s a beautiful match regardless, but that was a very influential time in my life as far as wrestling and what I wanted to do with my life, and I was a huge Bret fan. I was a huge Austin fan and I bit on everything they wanted me to bite on, and I fell for the switch.

It’s the epitome of what wrestling psychology and storytelling is, and I was along for the ride every step of the way. I was invested in Bret, and I started to have this ill-will towards him because the way he was acting. And then by the end of that match, I was completely switched, just like they had wanted.

Not me; I sent him a drawing. This was a few months later, and I sent the drawing of the Hart Foundation. I was 12. I sent him this drawing of the Hart Foundation, and at the top, I said, ‘Bret, you’re the only person who can bring Canada and America back together. Please do.’ And at the bottom, I said, ‘but if you don’t, I’ll still love you.’