During an interview with IMPACT, Alex Shelley praised The Young Bucks, noting that he was surprised at how good they were when he first saw them. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh, no doubt. I helped get them their foot in the door for TNA. We wrestled them in 2009 at the PWG and I was absolutely floored with how awesome they were. So it was a no-brainer to me but at the time the wrestling landscape was quite different and it’s a struggle to actually get them a try-out. Once they got in though everybody loved them.