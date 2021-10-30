The cards have been announced for the upcoming WWE main roster tour of the UK, and several interesting bouts are scheduled.

Doudrop is scheduled to receive a shot at the RAW Women’s Title as she returns home to the UK. She is booked to face Bianca Belair and champion Becky Lynch at some of the shows. John Morrison is scheduled to challenge WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie in an acrobatic match-up, while Big E is defending the WWE Title against Bobby Lashley in Street Fights at the RAW brand events.

The SmackDown brand events will be headlined by SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Sasha Banks. Jinder Mahal will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on those shows, while UK star Drew McIntyre is booked against Happy Baron Corbin. Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss and Finn Balor vs. Sheamus are also booked for the blue brand dates.

We noted before how some of the blue brand live events will feature WALTER vs. Cesaro, plus Triple Threats for the WWE NXT Title with Tommaso Ciampa defending against Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn. Breakker will also receive a singles shot against Ciampa at the dual brand WWE Supershow in London.

The following cards have been announced for each event:

Brighton (Brighton Centre, November 3), Sheffield (Utilita Arena, November 4), Birmingham (Utilita Arena, November 5):

* Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie vs. John Morrison

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

London (SSE Arena, November 6):

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena, November 7), Leeds (First Direct Arena, November 8), Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena, November 9), Manchester (AO Arena, November 10):

* WALTER vs. Cesaro

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Finn Balor vs. Sheamus

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

