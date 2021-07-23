NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World.
The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:
Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor vs. Satoshi Kojima
Turbulence Semi-Finals Match: Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita vs. The Good Brothers
Turbulence Semi-Finals Match: Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs
