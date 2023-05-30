NWA has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of Powerrr on Youtube, which will feature top stars in action like EC3, Kylie Paige, Samantha Starr, Trevor Murdoch, Mike Knox, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

* Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen Crockett Cup Tune Up Match

* EC3 will face off with “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason

* Samantha Starr vs. Kylie Paige

* The Now vs. Ryan Matthews & Mari Pardua

* Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo vs. “Magic” (Jake Dumas & Mercuriou)