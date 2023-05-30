Will Ospreay discusses his future with NJPW.

The United Empire leader and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion discussed this topic during an interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where he expressed his desire to remain at the promotion that he’s competed at for almost ten years. Ospreay adds that he doesn’t really want to live in America because he feels it will limit him.

I’m very confident me and New Japan are going to work something out because I don’t want to live in America. That’s my full stop thing. I just don’t want to. It limits me. I’m basically saying, we’ll sort something out.

Ospreay later talked about the success of the United Empire since they formed a few years ago.

I just like doing it. I can always reinvent, I can always change it up. Right now, United Empire is real hot. Merchandise sales with us are real good in Japan, we’re number one faction in New Japan voted by Tokyo Sports. I can feel something that wasn’t the best start with COVID and there was no reason for myself, Great-O-Khan, Henare and Jeff (Cobb) to be put together, but we made it work. There was a bunch of things that always happened, but in the end, we finally got all the group together, ten jewels make the crown. I can’t walk around in Japan now without being stopped once a day without people doing the [hand sign] we just made up in the islands. We made a cool hand sign.

In a separate interview, Ospreay shared the advice that Chris Jericho gave him years ago about scaling back on his more dangerous move set. You can read about that here.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending us quotes)