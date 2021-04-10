Below are the results to last night’s AEW house show entitled, “The House Always Wins,” which took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

-The Butcher won the opening Battle Royale, and will challenge Darby Allin later in the evening for the TNT championship.

-Jade Cargill defeated Reka Tahaka

-The Pinnacle (MJF & FTR) defeated Jurassic Express

-Cody Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow in the DUUUVAL Street Fight

-Best Friends defeated Jack Evans/Angelico/Max Caster

-Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi

-Red Velvet/Ryo Mizunami/Tay Conti/Hikaru Shida defeated Allie/Britt Baker/Nyla Rose/Rebel

-The Sydal Brothers/Death Triangle defeated Kenny Omega/Young Bucks/Michael Nakazawa/Konosuke Takeshitaa

-Darby Allin defeated The Butcher to retain the TNT championship

#theButcher (@AndyComplains) wins #theHouseAlwaysWin Battle Royal in 8 minutes 48 seconds, and will face @DarbyAllin in the main event for the TNT Championship pic.twitter.com/6B7fONbIaA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021

#theHouseAlwaysWins – @Jade_Cargill picks up the quick win in 3 minutes and 30 seconds over #RekaTahaka pic.twitter.com/roJV23NjWN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2021

Best Friends & @orangecassidy pick up the win in six man action against @AngelicoAAA, @JackEvans711 & @PlatinumMax in 11 minutes and 10 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/CNFDhW95D9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021

.@MadKing1981 Eddie Kingston got the win over @CezarBononi_ in 9 minutes 20 seconds #theHouseAlwaysWins pic.twitter.com/nte9F8fyH8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2021