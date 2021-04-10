Below are the results to last night’s AEW house show entitled, “The House Always Wins,” which took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
-The Butcher won the opening Battle Royale, and will challenge Darby Allin later in the evening for the TNT championship.
-Jade Cargill defeated Reka Tahaka
-The Pinnacle (MJF & FTR) defeated Jurassic Express
-Cody Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow in the DUUUVAL Street Fight
-Best Friends defeated Jack Evans/Angelico/Max Caster
-Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi
-Red Velvet/Ryo Mizunami/Tay Conti/Hikaru Shida defeated Allie/Britt Baker/Nyla Rose/Rebel
-The Sydal Brothers/Death Triangle defeated Kenny Omega/Young Bucks/Michael Nakazawa/Konosuke Takeshitaa
-Darby Allin defeated The Butcher to retain the TNT championship
