The Purveyor of Violence has confronted the King of the Deathmatch.

Last night GCW held their Spring Break special, where top superstar Nick Gage defeated Rickey Shane Page in the evening’s main event to once again become the GCW World champion. Shortly after the match Gage would be confronted by AEW superstar and current NJPW IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley, a showdown that many hardcore wrestling fanatics have been dreaming about ever since Moxley left WWE back in 2019.

After a long staredown Gage would flip Moxley off as he was leaving the ring, which led to a back and forth striking exchange a pair of Paradigm Shifts, including one through a series of light tubes.

Moxley was noticeably absent for AEW’s “The House Always Wins” live event that took place in Jacksonville on the same night. Now we know why.