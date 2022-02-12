WWE star and Olympic gold-medal winner Gable Steveson recently spoke with KSPT about his experience at the WWE Performance Center, and how he has not been afraid to pick the brain of top WWE talent, Brock Lesnar. Highlights are below.

Says he has been able to ask Brock Lesnar for advice in WWE:

“There’s been many times where I went to WWE Day 1, and I went to many others. I literally just sit back and I’ll talk to Lesnar for 30 minutes and say, ‘hey, what’s this, this, and this?’ He’ll tell me, and I’ll say hi to Vince for a few minutes. I am really just trying to dissect, and so when my time comes it is a hit, and I know what I am doing straight away.”

Discusses his experience training at the WWE Performance Center:

“I have the opportunity to go down to the Performance Center and stay for a day and practice. And my brother is down there too, so I can do down and say, ‘What’s up,’ and stuff like that. My site, my building training site is still getting hit here, and it’s about to be up for good. So when that time comes, I am going to try and create a wrestling academy, the Gable Stevenson Academy. For like kids to come in and practice like our wrestling, then there can be a WWE ring, there can be UFC rings, we are trying to turn it into a big little thing.”

Hopes no one ever shoots on him:

“No, I’ve never thought about that. I am probably never going to think about it, I hope that day doesn’t come. Because if they came then, they came. But I am going to protect myself at all angles, but I wish that day doesn’t come. I hope nobody comes to go out there and try to do that to me. I mean, that’s right, the only way you’re going to beat me is to try and hurt me.”