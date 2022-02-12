The latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet was AEW star and pro-wrestling legend Christopher Daniels, who spoke with Vilet about having to split apart from his SCU teammate Frankie Kazarian back in 2021, adding that he hopes to reunite with Kazarian at some point down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

On splitting from Kazarian:

“We weren’t looking forward to it, but it was a calculated risk to sort of make that offer. At the time there was a wide variety of tag teams in the company and I felt like there was an opportunity for us to maybe do singles as well if the match went the way it ended up happening.”

Would love to reunite with Kazarian but puts over their accomplishments as singles-wrestlers:

“I would love an opportunity to tag with Frankie again if that was the case. At the same time, if singles is the way we must go, we’re both very accomplished singles wrestlers and we were before SCU and I think Frankie has proven that he can still go and I’m looking for that opportunity to prove the same.”

