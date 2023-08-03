Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently spoke to PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell during Impact’s Press Pass to promote the company’s upcoming UK Tour.

During it, Kim addressed the current state of the Knockouts division.

“If you would have told me this when the Knockouts Division started, I would have cried. Knowing how far it has come, and knowing what it really blossomed into, and all the girls, I mean it’s such a solid roster right now. It kind of reminds me of all the different personalities we had when we first started off with Awesome Kong, ODB, and all the different styles. Now we have the Virtuosa, KiLynn King, and Masha Slamovich, just to name a few.

“There’s just so much talent on this roster, and I’m so proud of how far they’ve come and what the company is doing with them. We’re really blessed.”