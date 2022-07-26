Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) filed a new trademark on July 21st.

The filing is for “Fight Forever” for entertainment services. Here is the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

Earlier this year, AEW had applied to trademark “AEW: Fight Forever” for video game purposes. GCW will present its next event, The People vs. GCW, this Friday with Jon Moxley headlining.