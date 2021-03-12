Georgia Smith, daughter of “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, made an appearance on the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

What took so long for WWE to induct him into WWE Hall of Fame:

British Bulldog being featured on WWE Icons episode:

Well they, as far as I’m aware of, Kerwin [Silfies] who did Hart & Soul [documentary] back in 2010 if you remember seeing that on my family. He reached out to Bret [Hart] because he interviewed Bret for Yokozuna, Yokozuna’s segment and he was like, ‘You know what? We really wanna do one for Davey [Boy Smith]’ and he was like, Kerwin was like, ‘But I don’t know how to get a hold of Diana [Hart-Smith],’ so Bret got them connected and this was in July, back in July and I was at a signing with Harry [Smith] in New York and I got a text and my mom was like, ‘Yeah, they want to do a documentary on Davey’ and I was like oh my God because I’ve been wanting to do that for years and it just like, it hasn’t been the right time or the right people or right company. It just never quite worked but Kerwin was like, ‘You know, I really wanna talk about this new resurgence of Davey’s popularity and how Georgia’s running his social media stuff and how that’s taken off. He’s going into the Hall Of Fame, Harry’s wrestling under Davey Boy Smith Jr. and I think this would be just a really good thing to do and to celebrate Davey’ and Davey’s going to be the second to last or the last episode because they want that to be the most anticipated one. Not taking away from anybody else but, they really wanna showcase everything that’s happened with him in the last little bit [and] as I mentioned, Hall Of Fame and his name has been brought up more now than it has in the past nearly 20 years so, it was really exciting and I had to be quiet about it and we had to have our Zoom meetings, WWE and I and Harry and they were like, ‘We have to keep this confidential’ and I saw in some of the wrestling news sites like, ‘Documentary in the works’ and ‘WWE was with Harry recently filming a match with Harry’ and I was like, ‘I can’t say anything.’