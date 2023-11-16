The viewership numbers are in for the November 15th edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 823,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.28 in the always important 18-49 demographic. This is up from the November 8th episode, which pulled in 804,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.27 in the key demo. The show featured the Sega sponsored street fight between the Don Callis Family and Team Kenny Omega, as well as a confrontation between Swerve Strickland and Adam Page.

AEW was once again going up against the NBA, including the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on the viewership numbers for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.