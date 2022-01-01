WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg appeared on yesterday’s broadcast of ESPN College Gameday, where the former two-time Universal champion correctly predicted that his alumni, the Georgia Bulldogs, would defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl and go off to the National Championship. See clips of The Man below.

"Uga is angry. Uga is angry and hungry." Goldberg really liked Corso's pick for the Michigan-Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/eOsXOQEmE5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021

WWE superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter to hype up today’s Day 1 pay per view where he challenges Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal Four way for the WWE championship. He writes, “IT’S TODAY! A day to rejoice. A day to be happy. A day to cherish. A day to remember. Today is the day when, in just a few hours, everyone gets to flood the streets and scream “KEVIN OWENS IS WWE CHAMPION.”