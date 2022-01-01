A new redband trailer has been released for the upcoming HBO Max original series Peacemaker starring former 16-time world champion, John Cena. The show is set to premiere on January 13th.

Cena’s Peacemaker was first introduced in 2021’s The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2). Gunn tweeted out, “Check out the #Peacemaker redband trailer, and get ready for the wildest television ride ever on January 13 on @hbomax.”

Check it out below.