WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has changed his mind about Riddle.

It’s no secret that there has been heat between Goldberg and Riddle for a few years now. Goldberg recently spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN to promote Saturday’s SummerSlam match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and was asked about potential opponents after Lashley. The interviewer named John Cena, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Riddle about possible opponents, and asked if Goldberg had any interest in those matches.

Goldberg commented on how Riddle has put in hard work, and dedicated his life to the business.

“Yeah. The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination,” Goldberg said. “But the guy has put in a lot of frickin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic.

“Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.”

Goldberg continued and said Cena has always been a dream opponent, while he still wants that match with Reigns after their 2020 match was nixed.

“Cena, that’s always been a dream,” Goldberg revealed. “Never been in the ring with him. We’re two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know.

“Obviously, I want Roman bad. I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that’s a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do. I do what my boss asks me to do to the best of my ability, and then I ask for them to point me in the next direction. I’m not a booking agent. I’m not on the booking committee. They don’t pay me to be in creative. Now, if they ask my opinion on something, I’m sure as hell going to give it to them, or an idea, a direction, or a list of who I’d like to face. No one’s ever asked me. But if they did, I would not hesitate for two seconds to list at least two of the three that you mentioned.”

Goldberg continued and also named Big E as a potential opponent.

“Big E has to be on that list,” he continued. “I’ve watched him for years develop, and I’m very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago, as a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he’s doing now. The road that he’s taken and the hard work that he’s put towards it, he’s reaping the benefits, and I’m extremely proud of him. I’m very happy for him. There are still people that I need to smash up. And you brought up a very good list for sure.”

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.