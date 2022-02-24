Goldberg stepped into the ring one more time at WWE Elimination Chamber, but lost to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the final match on his current WWE deal.

Speaking on his Car Cast podcast, Goldberg revealed he was dealing with COVID when he got the call for the match.

“I’m behind the eight ball. Not only do a plethora of people understand what the outcome will most likely be, but I obviously have an extremely short period of time to get ready for it. I hadn’t trained for three months, I have COVID when I get the phone call to go. I literally had two weeks in the gym to get ready for this. What people don’t understand, and it will come out in the documentary, is it’s tough to do that as a 20-year-old, it’s more difficult as a 30-year-old, a 40-year-old, it’s almost impossible, a 55-year-old, I’m one of the .003% humans on the planet that can pull something like that off. In doing it, it’s very tough mentally to keep yourself in a positive space because you have so many negatives going against you. Then, 90% of them understand what the storyline is going to be. I’m fighting an uphill battle the whole way, but at this point and throughout the years I’ve been able to do this on a short schedule, you go out, you do your job to the best of your ability, you can’t contribute to the creative because that’s not my job. I just go out and try to perform the best I can and hope people appreciate it in some shape or fashion.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcript