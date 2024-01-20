Don’t judge Grayson Waller, or else!

Or else … he throw away his cake!

During a recent appearance on Boom Rookies, the host of The Grayson Waller Effect and SmackDown Superstar spoke about how he felt he was being judged by Bobby Lashley for eating cake in catering.

“I had been on a pretty long tour,” he began when reflecting on the story. “I was doing some NIL stuff, going to different colleges, I was away for about 12 days. I finally got to SmackDown, this was my last day, and for anyone who hasn’t seen it, catering in WWE is pretty nice. There is lots of nice food, we’re obviously athletes, they had grilled chicken and everything, but they had a chocolate cake this day. It looked delicious. I was like, ‘My reward for these 12 days is I’m going to have this chocolate cake.’ I had my match and I came back to catering and no one was really around. I was like, ‘I can sneak this cake and no one will judge me.’ I put the knife into the cake and in walks Bobby Lashley. This man is a physical specimen. Huge human being, jacked to the gills. Me and Bobby hadn’t spoken much, and he walked in and looked at the cake. For like a good 15 seconds, an awkward amount of time. Then, this breaks my heart, he looked up at me and said, ‘Are you really going to have that?’ I kind of went, ‘I had a tour…’ He just walked away.”

He continued, “I threw the cake in the bin. I haven’t gone for dessert at catering since. When I looked in his eyes, it looked like judgment. It looked like full judgment.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.