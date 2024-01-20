What happened after WWE Friday Night SmackDown went off the air?

An “American Nightmare” appeared.

Cody Rhodes made a special post-show appearance after Friday night’s WWE on FOX blue brand show in his hometown of Atlanta, GA.

During the appearance, Rhodes reflected on his many memorable appearances in ATL.

“Atlanta is my hometown,” Rhodes said. “I’ve done some silly stuff here. Jumped off of a cage that was too high, set myself on fire, got into a fight with Brock Lesnar. I’ve done a few silly things. But all of them were in the efforts to give this city, the town, the community that raised me something to remember. When you’re home, you share things that only you would share at home. Here’s one. There is only one thing that makes me tired of coming home.”

He continued, “The only thing that makes me tired when coming home is coming home empty-handed. I think we need to change that. I am not immune to all the news, everything that’s happening, what will happen, what won’t happen. All I can tell you is this. I’m the right man for the job. I’m the best man for the job. I’m heading into the Royal Rumble, I’m gonna go back-to-back, and I’m gonna bring a championship back home to Atlanta.”

Check out video footage of the appearance below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.