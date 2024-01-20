Santos Escobar is satisfied.

Following this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., which saw the former LWO member team with Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo for a win in a six-man tag-team match against Carlito, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Escobar, Angel and Humberto appeared in a post-show digital exclusive segment.

During the segment, Santos spoke about how the LWO doesn’t work without him being part of it any longer, and how he feels “satisfied” after this week’s WWE on FOX show.

“This is just one example, what happened tonight, I mean,” he began. “Which was, by the way, satisfaction. Satisfaction. That’s how it felt. That’s one example why the LWO doesn’t work without Santos Escobar.”

He continued, “Which is why, after that familia betrayed me, I realized my place wasn’t with them. Luckily, because the one thing Santos always has is luck, I found true familia in Humberto and Angel.”

Check out the complete video of this post-SmackDown digital exclusive below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.