Is Dustin Rhodes upset that his brother, Cody Rhodes, is no longer in AEW with him?

Kind of.

“The Natural” recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview, during which he admitted he is “kind of” upset about “The American Nightmare” jumping-ship from AEW back to WWE a couple of years ago, and gave his thoughts on Cody’s need to “finish the story.”

“Yeah, kind of,” Rhodes said. “I love my brother, but he has to do what he needs to do. He has a story that he’s had in his mind that he has to finish. We’ve all heard it, every single week, ‘finish the story.’ I tell him that all the time. I hope he does. I think he’s probably slated for it this year, at least I’m hoping. He doesn’t know yet. We’re just playing it by ear. He’s working hard, he’s trying his hardest to be the face of that company. It would be nice to get a payoff, the one Rhodes in the family that actually pulls it off, it’s pretty cool. I’m behind him 110%, very happy for him, I love him to death. He’s earned it. He deserves it.”

Rhodes continued, “Deserving has nothing to do with things, but I really do believe he deserves it, but more so, has earned it. He’s a great businessman, he has a good mind for creating, kind of like my dad did. I’m the worker of the family, dad was the creator, and I think Cody has a little bit of both. It’s incredible. I’m not the creative type, I can’t be a booker, it’s not me, I won’t do that. That will tear my soul apart.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.