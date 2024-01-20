Natalya enjoyed working with El Torito.
On Saturday, Guinness Book of World Records’ favorite female wrestler and longtime WWE Superstar Natalya took to X to reflect on working with the aforementioned little person wrestler.
“El Torito was awesome to work with and so so good,” Nattie wrote as the caption to a video clip of her match with El Torito from the March 19, 2015 episode of WWE SmackDown, which saw Torito team with Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando), in a losing effort to Natalya and the then WWE Tag Team Champions, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) & Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson).
She continued, “I’d love to work with him again. Nothing but respect for him and his abilities.”
