The Undertaker would rather be stuffed in a casket than buried alive.

He’s one of the few people on the planet who can relate to both.

During a recent installment of his official podcast, Six Feet Under, the WWE Hall Of Fame legend spoke about how he considers the idea of being buried alive much scarier than being stuffed inside a casket.

“Being buried alive is far scarier than being stuffed in a casket,” he said, before mentioning how he would often sleep in caskets backstage after staying up late the night before some WWE shows in the past.

He continued, “Back in the early days, I was burning the midnight oil, too. I’d crawl in a casket and take a nap for an hour or two during the day. Most people are kind of creeped out by them, so no one would ever mess with them. So I just crawl in there and they’d be cool. Yeah, backstage. One of the caskets backstage, I would just crawl in there, take a little nap, get my mind right, and I’d be ready to go. Yeah, but buried alive, there’s a lot going on there.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.